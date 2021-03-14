Indrakaran meets riot victims’ kin

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy visited Mahagaon village in Bhainsa mandal on Saturday and said no one found guilty of arson or violence would be spared. The Minister, speaking at Nirmal district on Saturday, said a few parties were looking to make political gains from such incidents, but everyone knew which party was behind the riots. He said some people were spreading false propaganda that the TRS party was behind the riots and said such words would not be tolerated.

On Saturday, Reddy visited Mahagaon village and Bhainsa town, where the riots broke out. In Mahagaon, he met family members of those killed or injured in the riots, and assured them help in all possible ways.

Meanwhile, Nirmal collector Mushraff Ali announced relaxation of curfew for three hours on Sunday in Bhainsa town.