Karimnagar set for a huge makeover

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar district administration is in pursuit of a suitable space to construct a Shilparamam akin to the one in Hyderabad. Officials are also mulling the development of the Gayatri Pump House and other significant locations in the district headquarters into tourism destinations.

District Collector K Shashanka, on Saturday, directed Tourism, Municipal, DRDA and other departments to prepare proposals for the same at the earliest.

He convened a review meeting with the authorities concerned at his camp office here on Saturday.

In addition to the Shilparamam, Shashanka directed Tourism Officer R Venkateshwar Rao to formulate action plans for the renovation of Elagandal Fort, Lower Manair Dam, Ujwalapark, Bommalamma Gutta, Deer Park, Molangur Fort, Illandakunta Sri Seetharama Swamy temple, Raikal waterfalls, Dubba Mallana temple, Bijigiri Sharif dargah, Vedurugatta and Nagnoor village. The district administration is also planning to encourage adventure sports at Chigurumamidi and Saidapur hillocks.