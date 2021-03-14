Lakaram bridge to be up and ready in two months

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The ongoing construction of a suspension footbridge across Lakaram tank is progressing at a brisk pace. The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is striving to complete the work within the next two months or so.The footbridge was proposed in a bid to develop Lakaram tank bund as a major tourism spot. Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud had laid the foundation stone of the bridge on January 12 this year. It is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.

As of Saturday, about 50 per cent works have been completed. Official sources said that the tank is 220 m long and 1.5 m wide. Meanwhile, Irrigation Department officials are filling the tank with Nagarjuna Sagar Project water so as to enhance the tourism quotient of the suspension bridge.