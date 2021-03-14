Paisa, daaru, yatra: Parties pamper voters to the hilt

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: Political parties have pulled out all stops to woo voters, with polling for the two graduate MLC seats of Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam just a few hours away.On Saturday, a video showing Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik offering money to voters went viral on social media. In the video, he was seen promising money to them if they supported his party’s candidate. But Naik denied making any such offers to voters even as the Left and Congress demanded that poll authorities take stern action against him.

Workers arrange jumbo ballot papers and boxes, apart

from other poll-related material, at LB stadium in

Hyderabad on Saturday| VINAY MADAPU

In all the six districts across the two MLC constituencies, there have been reports of the candidates, and those acting on their behalf, offering inducements, ranging from money, liquor to delicious and dainty food packages, to please the voters.

The Opposition has been alleging that the TRS was offering Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, and even more, for every vote. While the inducements were being distributed in villages in broad daylight, it was done on the sly in urban areas.

The booth level leaders of political parties have prepared a list of voters in their respective localities. Before giving them the inducements, they make the voters to take an oath that they will vote for their candidate only. “On Friday, two persons of a major political party visited my house.

They had my voter details and said they had something ‘important’ to tell me. When my family told them that I wasn’t home, they returned on Saturday evening and offered me Rs 5,000.

Every registered voter in my area got the money,” a graduate voter from Kachiguda said. With inputs from U Mahesh (Warangal), B Satyanarayana Reddy (Khammam) .

