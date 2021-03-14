Unethical of TRS to use PV for votes, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy called on Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana Shashank Goel on Saturday, requesting him to take action against the ruling TRS for violating the Model Code of Conduct in the MLC elections.

Speaking to the media outside the CEO’s office, Uttam, along with Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, and Mettu Sai, alleged that TRS leaders were indulging in various electoral malpractices to lure voters. He said that the party was also misusing postal ballots to cast votes in favour of their own candidates.

Stating that the TRS published full-page advertisements in all newspapers, Uttam said that the Election Commission should find out the source of funding for those advertisements and take appropriate action. He also strongly objected to the use of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao’s picture by the TRS.

“PV was a Congress leader throughout his life and headed the government as the chief minister and later as prime minister. It was immoral, unethical and illegal for the TRS to seek votes by showing a picture of a Congress leader. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao used abusive language against Narasimha Rao when he was alive. Now, KCR is shamelessly using his picture to win an election,” he said.