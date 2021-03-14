Vemulawada temple earns Rs 85 lakh in three days

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Even though Covid-19 has not yet fully subsided, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada attracted hordes of devotees during the Mahasivaratri Jatara and collected Rs 85.55 lakh revenue through Arjita Sevas over two days.Though temple officials haven’t released the third day’s collections yet, they expect it to be sizeable. The Jatara was held from March 10 to 12 at Vemulawada.

Among the Arjita Sevas, the highest income of `33.86 lakh was registered for Kode Mokkulu. An amount of `37 lakh was earned by selling prasadam, as per a press release issued by temple authorities here on Saturday. About three lakh devotees thronged the temple and had darshan in just three days.

Temple authorities were relieved over the jatara celebrations being held peacefully. Meanwhile, an IAS officers’ team from Andhra Pradesh, including Special Chief Secretary Y Srilaxmi visited the temple and performed special pujas.