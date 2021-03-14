STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman blackmails man over his nude video

According to the police, a man from the city accepted a friend request that he received on a social media platfrom, sent by a woman claiming to be from Rajasthan.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: A case was registered on an unknown woman for blackmailing a city based man by demanding Rs 2 lakh from him, failing which, she threatened to upload a nude video of him on social media. The accused had lured the victim himself to send her such a video. 

According to the police, a man from the city accepted a friend request that he received on a social media platfrom, sent by a woman claiming to be from Rajasthan. They both started to regularly chat on social media and exchanged mobile numbers. Soon, the woman and the victim also began to chat via WhatsApp. 
A few days ago, the woman asked the victim to send him a video, via by WhatsApp, in which he is nude. The complainant agreed, took a nude video of himself with his phone and sent it to the woman.

Since then, she started blackmailing him, demanding that he pay her Rs 2 lakh,  otherwise she would upload the nude video on porn sites and on social media. Upset over the incident, the victim approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police and lodged a complaint against the woman. Based on his complaint, the police have registered cases under the IT Act and taken up a probe.

