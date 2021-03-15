Curfew relaxation in Bhainsa, Section 144 extended yet again

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Riot-hit Bhainsa town in Nirmal district remained peaceful on Sunday while residents got some relief from the strict curfew. District Collector Mushraff Ali Faruqui gave a relaxation of four hours — from 7 am to 11 am — on Sunday and announced that from Monday, the relaxation will be till 1 pm. Also, Section 144 of the CrPC that prohibits the assembly of four or more people in public has also been extended till March 20. People, who were indoors since the past six days, came out to purchase essentials as grocery shops, vegetable vendors and other essential shops ran their business from 7 am to 11 am on Sunday.

Following a clash between people belonging two religious groups on March 7, the town has been under a strict curfew. The two groups had fought over a bike accident and the violence resulted in a couple of houses, shops and vehicles being set on fire. So far, the police have registered 28 cases and arrested 45 persons, while 29 persons are absconding. Nearly 600 Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) and other personnel are presently deployed in the town, which has a population of around 60,000. The police is regularly moving around the town with weapons and conducting flag marches. The citizens are staying indoors in fear of untoward incidents.

Bhainsa incident of more concern than elections, says Bandi

The issue of riots in Bhainsa town are of a greater concern than electoral politics, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday. Speaking to the media at his party office, Sanjay Kumar alleged that law-and-order is out of gear in Bhainsa and it cannot be handled by the police. The BJP leader gave an ultimatum to the DGP to release those who were “illegally” detained in Bhainsa by 8 am on Monday. He alleged that Hindu Vahini leaders, Santhosh and Nagesh, of Bhainsa town were being subjected to third-degree treatment by the police. Sanjay Kumar demanded the State to either free them or produce them before the court of law.