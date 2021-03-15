Delimitation order must be amended: Marri to ECI

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy, on Sunday, demanded that the ECI initiate steps to amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, and issue “constitutionally and legally” valid notifications separately for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “The illegal notification dated September 22, 2018, must be replaced. The ECI has no power to delimit any constituency on a territorial basis. It failed to understand that just as rules do not override an Act, the provisions of an Act cannot override Constitutional provisions,” he said.
