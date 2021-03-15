Father, two sons, 1 man die in mishap

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A father, his two sons and another man died in a road accident on Sunday on the outskirts of Almaipeta village under the Jogipet police circle in Sangareddy district. According to Jogipet sub-inspector Mohammad Sahiyoddin, CH Shravan, a resident of Sangareddy town, was on his way in his his autorickshaw to Mansanpalli in Andol mandal with his wife, children and eight relatives. They collided head-on with a container lorry coming from Jogipet at 12.20 pm. Shravan (43), his two sons Sai Vignesh (11) and Sai Charan (7) died on the spot while the other five sustained serious injuries. Shravan’s relative Patnam Venkatesh, 39, died while receiving first aid at Sangareddy government hospital and other four were taken to Hyderabad for better treatment.