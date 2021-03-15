Home Minister Mahmood Ali in soup after revealing whom he voted for

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Mahmood Ali courted a controversy on Sunday by openly announcing that he had voted for Surabhi Vani Devi, the TRS candidate for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar constituency. The Congress, taking serious view of this, submitted a representation to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel urging him to cancel his vote and take action against the Minister. The CEO said he will look into it.

Polling for the Graduates’ MLC polls went off smoothly barring some stray incidents of violence. CPI and TRS activists clashed in Mahabubabad after the former allegedly obstructed the latter from distributing money near polling station no. 164. Police intervened and dispersed the mob. Also, BJP and Congress workers had heated arguments with TRS leaders over the distribution of money at function halls and other places in Bhongir, Suryapet and Nakrekal.

Candidates of all major parties in the fray cast their votes in the first two hours. Besides, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, bureaucrats and others also exercised their franchise. The counting of votes will take place at Indoor Stadium, Saroornagar, LB Nagar on March 17.