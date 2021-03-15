STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR is a Shadow CM who is heading every dept: G Kishan Reddy

Taking about the communal riots in Bhainsa, Kishan said that action will be initiated after obtaining a report from the Director General of Police and Chief Secretary on the incident.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that IT Minister KT Rama Rao has been acting as a “Shadow Chief Minister” commanding every department in the State.  Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kishan said that the TRS was trying to win the elections by propagating false information.

He said, “They are alleging that PM Narendra Modi will sell off the State governments. People know better. However, KCR’s family is behaving as if it has purchased the State of Telangana.” Accusing the TRS of not delivering on its poll promises, he said, “If the TRS government makes allegations against the Centre, without fulfilling its promises to the people, we will not sit back and watch silently. BJP has not begun its A game yet in the State.” 

Action on Bhainsa

Taking about the communal riots in Bhainsa, Kishan said that action will be initiated after obtaining a report from the Director General of Police and Chief Secretary on the incident. He alleged that the AIMIM was inciting communal tensions with the help of the ruling TRS.

