Opposition buoyed by big turnout

TRS, however, harps on development plank; says it will win both Graduates’ MLC seats

Published: 15th March 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

A long queue of voters at the Arts and Science College in Hanamkonda

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The increased poll percentage in the Biennial Graduates’ MLC election for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam constituencies has led to Opposition parties feeling optimistic about their chances. 

They believe that the increased polling percentage automatically translates into a large number of anti-incumbency votes. However, with multiple contestants in the fray, it is uncertain as to who will benefit. The ruling TRS on the other hand also feels that it has the pole position. 

While the polling percentage was 39 per cent for the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ constituency and 54 per cent for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar in 2015, this time it is 64.70 per cent and 59.96 per cent respectively. 

Voters hold up their inked fingers after exercising their franchise at Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College for Women, in Secunderabad on Sunday; poll staff transport ballot boxes and other election paraphernalia to the indoor stadium in LB Nagar

Speaking to Express, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that anti-TRS votes have been polled in the election. “There is no doubt that the anti-incumbency vote has been transferred to the BJP. The people want change and this is possible only through the BJP.”

Minister Ch Malla Reddy said that 70 per cent of the total polled votes would go in the TRS’ favour. People had voted for development, he said, squashing speculation of Opposition parties benefiting. 

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof Kodandaram said that whenever there is an increment in polling percentage, it usually benefits the Opposition parties. “There is a possibility that TRS might have influenced the voters with inducements. We are getting mixed reports, some say that Opposition parties have benefited. But some reports are suggesting that those who accepted the bribes must have voted for the TRS,” he said.

Muslim votes will go to Congress, says Sravan

AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan said that the Congress would win both the seats as Muslims had voted in favour of Congress in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar constituency as the TRS fielded PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter S Vani Devi. Similarly, STs would pick the Congress in Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam segment. This assertion appeared to be tinged with self-doubt though when Sravan said:  “But owing to the malpractices of the ruling TRS party, you never know what the result would be.”

Polling agent’s mobile phone confiscated

The Telangana police were extra vigilant on Sunday, with two Graduates’ MLC constituencies in the State going to polls. At a polling station set up in Wesley Degree College in Secunderabad, a police personnel caught a polling agent using his mobile phone inside the booth. The agent’s phone was confiscated immediately. The polling process was largely peaceful in the two constituencies

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp