Palla’s Facebook ads remain active on polling day too

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The online campaign by TRS candidate in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy continued on the election day. In fact, the campaign ads were active till the end of voting process.

While the Facebook pages of other political parties and their candidates strictly observed the 48-hour ‘tranquil period’, three advertisements linked to Rajeshwar Reddy’s page remained active on the election day. The ad spend by Rajeshwar Reddy on two Facebook accounts was Rs 2.5 lakh till March 12 but it crossed Rs 7 lakh on March 14.

One of the most popular advertisements being the one where Rajeshwar Reddy is seen telling TV reporters: “KCR will assure resolution for employee issues. Once the poll code ends, implementation of PRC report will be announced. The fitment for employees will be higher than that of AP.” This particular ad remained active throughout the day. According to the Facebooks ad library (transparency report), there are around 300 ads linked to Rajeshwar Reddy’s FB account and most of these ads are tailored for the audience.

The aforementioned advertisement was viewed by around 20,000 people on Facebook, most of them males between the age group of 25 to 34 years (36 per cent), 35 to 44 years (33 per cent) and 45 to 54 years (18 per cent). Other ads promising employment were targeted at youngsters aged between 18 and 35 year, the report suggested.