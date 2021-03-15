STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palla’s Facebook ads remain active on polling day too

The ad spend by Rajeshwar Reddy on two Facebook accounts was Rs 2.5 lakh till March 12 but it crossed Rs 7 lakh on March 14.

Published: 15th March 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 07:45 AM

voting

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The online campaign by TRS candidate in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy continued on the election day. In fact, the campaign ads were active till the end of voting process.  

While the Facebook pages of other political parties and their candidates strictly observed the 48-hour ‘tranquil period’, three advertisements linked to Rajeshwar Reddy’s page remained active on the election day.  The ad spend by Rajeshwar Reddy on two Facebook accounts was Rs 2.5 lakh till March 12 but it crossed Rs 7 lakh on March 14.

One of the most popular advertisements being the one where Rajeshwar Reddy is seen telling TV reporters: “KCR will assure resolution for employee issues. Once the poll code ends, implementation of PRC report will be announced. The fitment for employees will be higher than that of AP.” This particular ad remained active throughout the day. According to the Facebooks ad library (transparency report), there are around 300 ads linked to Rajeshwar Reddy’s FB account and most of these ads are tailored for the audience.  

The aforementioned advertisement was viewed by around 20,000 people on Facebook, most of them males between the age group of 25 to 34 years (36 per cent), 35 to 44 years (33 per cent) and 45 to 54 years (18 per cent). Other ads promising employment were targeted at youngsters aged between 18 and 35 year, the report suggested. 

A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
