Resolve Nizam Sugar’s wage issue, says Union

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: General Secretary of the Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited’s (NDSL) workers union, S Kumara Swami, welcomed MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s recent decision to extend support to the Visakhapatnam Steel Factory (VSP) movement.

He, however, appealed to the Minister that he should similarly ensure that NDSL workers are paid wages for the last six years and take a decision on this issue in the forthcoming Assembly Legislative Budget meetings.

In a press release on Sunday, Kumara Swami said in the last five years, it was unfortunate that the rulers were behaving indifferently with the workers, who are leading a pathetic life. He urged the Ministers to resolve the issue at least within this Budget meeting.

He appealed to the Industries and Sugar ministers to do justice to the factory workers by making a proposal to discuss the settlement along with the salaries of the workers in the budget meeting.

“The State government was implementing a number of welfare schemes as well as a number of social schemes and the issue of wages would be resolved if the government released at least `50 crore to the workers of the three units of the factory’’ he said.