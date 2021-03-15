Second wave fear mounts as Telangana tally rises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second wave of Covid-19 seems to be intensifying in Telangana as 228 positive cases were recorded in the State on Saturday. It may be mentioned here that on Friday, the State saw 216 cases, the highest single-day spike in 58 days.

On Saturday, 50,998 samples were tested, of which results of 608 samples were awaited as on Sunday morning and of the remaining 50,390 samples, 228 tested positive. The State also recorded 152 recoveries and one Covid death on Saturday.

The total number of active cases in the State stands at 1,993, of which 795 patients are under home or institutional quarantine. The highest number of cases were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad limits (46), followed by Rangareddy (17) and Medchal (15).

No cases in Asifabad and Bhupalpally

Bhupalpally, Asifabad and Gadwal were the only districts which did not record a single positive case on Saturday. Nine cases each were recorded in Warangal (Urban), Adilabad and Nizamabad