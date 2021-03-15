STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'State economy did not slip out of control due to COVID': Governor Tamilisai addresses Telangana Budget session

The Governor said that the KCR government evolved a strategy and ensured that the economy did not slip out of control during the dire times. 

Published: 15th March 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the financial crisis created by Covid-19 pandemic, the Telangana State's economy had not slipped out of the control, said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. 

Addressing the joint session of the State Legislature on Monday, ahead of the 2021-22 Budget session, the Governor said that the State government evolved a strategy and ensured that the economy did not slip out of control during the dire times. 

She said that the average annual growth of the state was 17.24 per cent. In 2013-14, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was Rs 4,51,580 crore and it increased to Rs 9,69,604 crore in 2019-20, a 114.71 per cent increase. 

She said that the per capita income increased from Rs 1,12,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 2,28,216 in 2019-20.

The estimated per capita income in 2020-21 would be Rs 2,27,145 and the estimated GSDP would be Rs 9,78,373 crore. The Governor said that the capital expenditure since the inception of the state stood at Rs 2.3 lakh crore against the capital expenditure spent in Telangana region in the united Andhra Pradesh of Rs 54,052 crore. 

The Governor said that the Covid-19 recovery rate in the state was 98.88 per cent. 

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is expected to present 2021-22 budget in the Assembly on March 18.

