Telangana government to present Budget on March 18, session to continue till March 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to hold the budget session till March 26 (for 10 days). A decision to this effect was taken by the Assembly Business Advisory Committee (BAC) which met here on Monday after the Governor's Address in Assembly.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and was attended by Minister for Legislative Affairs, Vemula Prashant Reddy, Finance Minister, T Harish Rao, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Nirajan Reddy, Social Welfare Minister, Koppula Eshwar, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Congress Legislature Party leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and MIM representative Ahmed Pasha Quadri.

Condolences will be extended over the deaths of members on Tuesday including Nomula Narsimhaiah, Gunda Mallesh, Nayini Narasimha Reddy, K Ram Reddy, K Madhusudan Rao, Katta Venkatanarsaiah, D Srinivasa Rao, Chengal Baganna and K Veera Reddy.

On March 17, there will be a discussion of Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address and reply by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the discussion.

On March 18, Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the annual financial statement (Budget) for the year 2021-22. There will be a general discussion on the Budget on March 20 and 22. There will also be a reply to the general discussion on the Budget.

Voting of demands for grants for 2021-22 on Housing, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare, Minority Welfare, Women, Child and Disabled Welfare, Revenue, Registration and Relief, Excise Administration, Commercial Taxes Administration, Transport Administration, Home Administration, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Cooperation and Civil Supplies Administration will be placed on March 23. Government bills will also be placed on the same day.

On March 24, voting will be held on various government bills and on the demands of grants for School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Sports and Youth Services, Medical and Health, Labour and Employment, Administration of Religious Endowments, Forest, Science, Technology and Environment, Industries and Commerce, Tourism, Art and Culture, Information Technology and Communication, Public Affairs departments.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Roads and Buildings, Major and Medium Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Energy, State Legislature, Governor and Council of Ministers, Administration of Justice, General Administration and Elections, Fiscal Administration, Planning, Surveys and Statistics, Information and Public Relations and government bills will be introduced on March 25.

There will be a discussion on Telangana Appropriation (No.1) Bill 2021 and Telangana Appropriation (No.2) Bill 2021 and placing of bills on March 26. There will be no sittings on March 19 and 21.