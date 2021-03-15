Vemulawada in lurch as MLA is absent: Cong

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Pointing out that the people of Vemulawada have been a struggling lot due to the absence of local MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, since the beginning of 2020, Congress leader Adi Srinivas alleged that the latter has completely forgotten about his Assembly constituency.

“Due to the absence of the local MLA, development works in Vemulawada have hit a roadblock. Though the Centre brought back about 60 lakh non-residential Indians, stuck in various foreign countries, through the Vande Bharat Mission, Ramesh Babu is still in Germany,” he said. The Congress leader passed these remarks while taking part in a village-level election committee meeting at Anupuram in Vemulawada mandal on Sunday. “While the oustees of Mid Manair Dam are still facing several issues, the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple has not received a proper facelift and the works on Kalikota Suramma Project are yet to begin,” Srinivas said and urged the citizens to give Ramesh Babu a fitting reply when the time arrives.