A day after MLC polls, Congress' Konda Vishweshwar Reddy calls it quits

A day after the MLC elections in the State, Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy announced his resignation from the TPCC on Monday.

Published: 16th March 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. (Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the MLC elections in the State, Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy announced his resignation from the TPCC on Monday. The former Chevella MP informed TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy that he was ‘dismissing himself’ from the party. Vishweshwar Reddy waited for the elections to get over to announce his decision, so that he does not destroy the prospects of Congress MLC candidate for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduates’ constituency G Chinna Reddy.

Vishsweshar Reddy has also submitted a ‘six-point agenda’ to the TPCC chief, urging him to implement the same so as to protect the Congress party. In his agenda, he said that the tone and tenor of the TPCC should be aggressive against the TRS, and the ruling party “mouthpiece” media must be barred from entering Gandhi Bhavan. He also gave pointers on the implementation of insurance policy for the members of the Congress, ensuring social justice within the party to avoid caste-based groupism, and on fighting the TRS in the court of law. 

He said, “I will take a three-month break before joining any other party. I will consider rejoining the Congress if they implement the six-point agenda that I have given them. I am also considering the Telangana Jana Samithi and the BJP as other options.” He said that only a few leaders who had joined the Congress from other parties were actively fighting for the people. “Why was the TPCC chief or CLP leader not arrested by State,” he asked, expressing suspicion of a tacit understanding between the Congress and TRS.

TAGS
MLC elections Congress Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
