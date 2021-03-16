AMD sees potential in Arunachal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) has started prospecting for uranium near the Aalo town of Arunachal Pradesh, located a few kilometres from the India-China border. AMD Director DK Sinha said that there was a good chance of finding atomic minerals in the northeastern states of the country. He added that the recent infrastructure development works in the border areas, including the construction of approach roads, has made it possible to take up the exploration works in this region. Sinha said that the public in the northeast has been very accepting of the AMD taking up exploration projects. The AMD is also taking up exploration near the border areas of Himachal Pradesh.