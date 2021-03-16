STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP-bound Rajgopal says he is 'ethically' still a Congress MLA

Rajgopal Reddy, who is a strong critic of his own party’s high-command and State heads, participated in a press conference alongside CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Published: 16th March 2021 09:15 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting development, Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who had openly declared that he would join the BJP in the future, visited the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office on the day of commencement of the Budget session on Monday.

Rajgopal Reddy, who is a strong critic of his own party’s high-command and State heads, participated in a press conference alongside CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Speaking to Express, Rajgopal Reddy said that he was “technically and ethically” still a Congress MLA.

He said that the Congress party’s agenda against the TRS would be his agenda for now. Clarifying his statement on joining the BJP, he said, “I said that I would join the BJP in the future as it is emerging as an alternative to the TRS in the State.”

BJP IRKED OVER NOT BEING INVITED TO BAC MEET
Hyderabad: Slamming the TRS for not inviting the BJP to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, BJP MLA M Raghunandhan Rao demanded the Minister for Legislative Affairs and the Speaker to reveal the reason behind a national party not receiving the invitation.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office on Monday, Rao said that the way the State government held the BAC meeting reflected their wish to run the Assembly in a unilateral, totalitarian manner. “This is not good for democracy,” he added. He said that the saffron party would adopt a Gandhian non-cooperation policy

