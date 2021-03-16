Communist leader Bedada passes away

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR : Bedada Chinnaiah, one of the first generation Communist leaders in the State, died of illness in Mahabubabad on Sunday. He was 90. A native of Kuravai village, Chinnaiah joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1946 and took part in several movements.

Bedada Chinnaiah

He also served many years in prison. He worked with many early Communist leaders such as Puchapally Sundaraiah, Makineni Basava Punnaiah, Tarimella Nagi Reddy, and Kondapalli Sitaramaiah.

Chinnaiah served as the CPI(M) secretary for Mahabubabad in 1964. For the next several years, he led public movements against landlords in the area. He has no family and was staying at his brother Bedada Sattaiah’s house during his final days.

Former MLA Bandi Pullaiah, CPI district secretary Vijaya Sarathi, CPI (M) district secretary Akula Raju, senior BJP leader Sriram Pullaiah and other prominent leaders paid floral tributes to Chinnaiah on Monday.