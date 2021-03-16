STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid monitoring system faces snag

Earlier also, the issue was encountered but it was limited to delay in generation of OTP.

Published: 16th March 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As Covid-19 cases are increasing by the day in Telangana, the ‘Covid-19 monitoring system’ onto which test reports are uploaded by labs, both private and government, seems to be having technical issues. On Sunday, several private labs in the GHMC limits were unable to access the portal and had to turn away large number of patients. Express has learnt that the portal was down from 9 am to almost 2 pm on Sunday. “I had gone to a lab in KPHB Phase 6 for Covid-19 test. However, I was turned away and asked to come in the evening,” said a 26-year-old patient. A similar experience was shared by a resident from Pattancheru, who went to two labs in RC Puram, but was told to come later as the server was down.

As per protocol, every patient who takes a RAT or RTPCR test in Telangana has to be registered on the ‘Covid-19 Monitoring System’ with a phone number before the sample is taken and tested. Upon registration, an OTP and S-ID (Sample ID) number is generated and sent to the patient’s phone number, which has to be updated by the lab in their system. This foolproof method was evolved to ensure every sample is accounted for by the government. 

Earlier also, the issue was encountered but it was limited to delay in generation of OTP. Now, even reports are not being delivered up to five days if the sample is taken on the government set up. “I gave a sample on March 12 at Area Hospital Pattancheru. It’s March 15 and I  am yet to receive the result. The hospital said they had a long backlog,” shared a patient.

Another patient shared how she had to go to the Ayurveda Hospital testing centre twice, once for testing and then to collect the report . Meanwhile, officials said that this issue was a one-off and occurred only in certain pockets. “The issue did not persist in all labs. This is one of the rare times when the system had issues,” said a senior district health official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp