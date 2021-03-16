STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Direct TS not to violate human rights: BJP to Governor

Published: 16th March 2021 09:44 AM

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday, urging her to instruct the State government not to violate fundamental rights and human rights in Bhainsa town, where communal riots broke out on March 7. Sanjay Kumar said that he would barge into Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse if the State government doesn’t release or remand the “illegally detained” Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers in Bhainsa.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Kumar said that his party doesn’t have any faith in the State government, and that was why he knocked on the Governor’s door. He told the Governor that police officials in Bhainsa were working under the AIMIM.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaks to
the media after meeting Governor Tamilisai
Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday | RvK Rao

A team comprising MLC N Ramachander Rao, NVSS Prabhakar, D Pradeep Kumar, S Prakash Reddy, and J Sangappa accompanied the BJP State president. In a representation submitted to the Governor, the BJP wrote, “As a sequel to the ongoing violence, a 4-year-old girl was raped in a village near Bhainsa.

The police skipped the registration of the case and didn’t take the girl for medical examination. Our leaders took the initiative and admitted the girl to Gandhi Hospital.”

Further, they said, “In view of the precarious situation and increased police harassment targeting a particular community, the Telangana BJP has no option but to approach you (Governor) for protection.”“We request you to intervene into the matter by way of summoning the DGP and seeking a detailed report on the riots. We urge you to instruct the DGP to register cases against the communal fanatics, who have been spreading hatred in Bhainsa region and periodically igniting riots,” they said.

