HC junks request for CBI probe into lawyers’ killing

Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani were hacked to death on February 17 at Kalvacherla village in Peddapally district, sending shockwaves across the State.

Published: 16th March 2021

HYDERABAD: In what has come as a pat on the back of the Telangana Police, the High Court on Monday declined to entrust the ongoing investigation into the brutal daylight murder of advocate couple G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani to the CBI. 

“At this stage, the court is not inclined for a CBI probe into the incident as there will be phenomenal loss of time. Let the probe continue, which has, so far, been going in a proper direction. The court is directly monitoring the investigation and is concerned with the very unfortunate incident as that of father of the deceased. We sympathise with the  father,” it said. 

Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani were hacked to death on February 17 at Kalvacherla village in Peddapally district, sending shockwaves across the State. A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, is dealing with the suo moto case which was taken up based on news reports published in various dailies on the ghastly incident. It is also dealing with the petition filed by Gattu Kishan Rao who has sought a CBI probe into the murder of his son Vaman Rao and daughter-in-law Nagamani. 

