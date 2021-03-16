STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No proposal for turmeric board in Telangana, says Babul Supriyo

Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo said there was no proposal to set up a Turmeric Board in Telangana.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo said there was no proposal to set up a Turmeric Board in Telangana. “However, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has established a regional office-cum-extension centre of the Spices Board at Nizamabad to implement export promotion activities in the region and to coordinate with the State government on production related issues,” the Union Minister said in response to a question raised by TRS MP KR Suresh Reddy on Monday.

The Union Minister  said that the Board has offices in Warangal, Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Khammam for export promotion of spices. According to Supriyo, turmeric would be cultivated in an area of 55.444 hectares in Telangana. The production of turmeric in the State was 386.596 tonnes and the productivity was 6,973 kg per ha.

