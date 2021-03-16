STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revised data shows higher turnout in MLC elections

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana released the revised the polling percentage of the two segments on Monday.

Published: 16th March 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

The strongroom at Saroornagar indoor stadium, where the jumbo ballot boxes are stored, in Hyderabad on Monday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The final polling percentages of the two Graduates’ MLC constituencies of Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam — elections to which were held on Sunday — increased by 7.30 per cent and 11.71 per cent respectively on Monday.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana released the revised the polling percentage of the two segments on Monday. The polling percentage of the Hyderabad segment is now 67.26 per cent, and that of Warangal is 76.41 per cent.The CEO’s office had released the approximate figures of the voter turnout until 4 pm on Sunday. For Hyderabad, it was 59.96 per cent, and for Warangal, it was 64.70 per cent.

Sources said that polling in the constituencies continued till late in the evening as it took considerable time for the voters to exercise their franchise, considering the size of the ballot papers and the number of candidates.

