‘TRS making mockery out of Budget’

Mulugu MLA Dansari Anasuya said that the proportion of pages of the Governor’s address and praise on the State government has increased.

Published: 16th March 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders address the media over the State Budget session, at Gun Park in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the State government was making a ‘mockery’ out of the Budget session, as the TRS has a ‘brute majority’ in the Assembly.Addressing a press conference near the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park on Monday, Bhatti said that the House used to have a four to five day discussion just for the Governor’s address in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

But now, there are only six days available to discuss the Governor’s address, finance and other issues, he lamented. “The Governor has read her speech with all her might, but there is nothing in it. Many things are merely a repetition from the last six years,” he added.

Mulugu MLA Dansari Anasuya said that the proportion of pages of the Governor’s address and praise on the State government has increased. “We have incidents like the one in Bhainsa and the lawyer couple’s murder, but the Governor says there is no law-and-order disturbance in the State,” she added.

Munugodu MLA Rajagopal Reddy said that the most fluoride-affected region on the earth was in his constituency. He alleged that the State government has done nothing to provide safe drinking water, and added that Mission Bhagiratha was a farce and only benefited pipe manufacturing companies and contractors.

