STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

276 tribal schools in Telangana to be equipped with e-classrooms

The core subjects of science, mathematics and english will be taught through these e-classrooms to students from Class VI to Class X.

Published: 17th March 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Students in a smart classroom in Keechankuppam Union School.

Image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Covid-19 forcing the education sector to adopt virtual classrooms, 276 tribal schools under the Tribal Welfare Department will be transformed into e-learning classrooms. A proposal put forward by the department states that these classrooms will provide access to existing broadcasting studios via satellite network. Experienced teachers sitting in the studios will be able broadcast their lessons live to the 276 tribal schools. 

The core subjects of science, mathematics and english will be taught through these e-classrooms to students from Class VI to Class X. “This will help set up a base for strong conceptual understanding in these subjects and increased interest in higher education in the scientific fields,” the department opined.
The live classes that will be broadcast to 276 schools can be recorded, and will be stored in the server. If teachers want to refer to specific sessions, they can go back to the same and access those lessons.

The Tribal Welfare Department has also planned periodic teacher training programmes after school hours and during holidays and vacations to improve the expertise of the existing government teachers. Presently, the department is in the process of identifying stakeholders for executing the operation. After that, surveys will be taken up and a detailed project report and plan of implementation will be created for every location. 

“E-classroom technologies enable students to grasp concepts more quickly and fully, to connect theory and applications more easily and to engage in learning more readily. These also improve instructional techniques, leverage instructor time, and facilitate the widespread sharing of knowledge,” the Tribal Welfare Department said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana schools e classrooms
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp