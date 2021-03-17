276 tribal schools in Telangana to be equipped with e-classrooms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Covid-19 forcing the education sector to adopt virtual classrooms, 276 tribal schools under the Tribal Welfare Department will be transformed into e-learning classrooms. A proposal put forward by the department states that these classrooms will provide access to existing broadcasting studios via satellite network. Experienced teachers sitting in the studios will be able broadcast their lessons live to the 276 tribal schools.

The core subjects of science, mathematics and english will be taught through these e-classrooms to students from Class VI to Class X. “This will help set up a base for strong conceptual understanding in these subjects and increased interest in higher education in the scientific fields,” the department opined.

The live classes that will be broadcast to 276 schools can be recorded, and will be stored in the server. If teachers want to refer to specific sessions, they can go back to the same and access those lessons.

The Tribal Welfare Department has also planned periodic teacher training programmes after school hours and during holidays and vacations to improve the expertise of the existing government teachers. Presently, the department is in the process of identifying stakeholders for executing the operation. After that, surveys will be taken up and a detailed project report and plan of implementation will be created for every location.

“E-classroom technologies enable students to grasp concepts more quickly and fully, to connect theory and applications more easily and to engage in learning more readily. These also improve instructional techniques, leverage instructor time, and facilitate the widespread sharing of knowledge,” the Tribal Welfare Department said.