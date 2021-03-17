39,670 people get vaccinated for coronavirus in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 39,670 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Monday across Telangana. Out of these, as many as 35,730 were first doses and 3,940 were second doses.

While the per-day vaccination numbers reflect well, the vaccine programme seems to have slowed down after an encouraging start in the first week. For instance, in the last five days between March 11 and 16, as many as 1,04,829 people have been vaccinated.

In comparison to this, between March 6 and 11, around 1,13,367 people took the vaccine. However, even if numbers have reduced a little, several from the 45 to 59 age group with comorbidities are now coming forward to get vaccinated. On Monday for instance, 11,787 got vaccinated from this age group.

32 positive cases reported in Kamareddy district

Nizamabad: As many as 32 positive cases were reported in Kamareddy on Tuesday. Kamareddy District Medical & Health Officer Dr P Chandrasekhar told Express that every day they were conducting 1,600 tests using mobile vans. On Tuesday, 1,200 tests were done and 46 positive cases came up including 32 in KGBV. He said they were following testing, tracking, and treatment strategy

204 new casesin TS, active cases cross 2K mark

Hyderabad: After nearly a month, the active caseload in Telangana crossed the 2,000 mark, after 204 new infections were detected. The active cases are now at 2,015, of which 1,391 are hospitalised. As the pandemic appears to be headed for a second wave, the recovery rate has fallen in comparison to the daily active caseload