STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Apex court sends back Ananthagiri Sagar oustees case to Telangana HC

The bench rejected the memo filed by the State Advocate General seeking adjournment of these cases.

Published: 17th March 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday remanded the case concerning the payment of compensation to Ananthagiri Sagar Reservoir oustees to the Telangana High Court for hearing again. The said reservoir is part of the mammoth Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). 

Now, the High Court division bench, headed by the Chief Justice, must adjudicate the matter at the earliest. On June 3, 2020, a High Court division bench, headed by Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, had heard the batch petitions filed by several small farmers of Allipur and Ananthagiri villages in Siddipet and Rajanna-Sircilla districts respectively, whose lands were acquired or submerged under the Ananthagiri Sagar reservoir. 

The bench rejected the memo filed by the State Advocate General seeking adjournment of these cases. It held that the petitioners were entitled not only to compensation in accordance with Section 30 of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, but also to the lump sum amounts for rehabilitation and resettlement as per Section 31-A of the Act. 

The bench backed the farmers’ contentions that they were unwilling to sell their lands voluntarily as per the procedure prescribed in GO 123, and that the State government had paid a compensation of `13 lakh per acre in May, 2017, to others owning similar lands abutting theirs in Lingareddypally village. The petitioners alleged that they were discriminated against, and were paid only `6.5 lakh per acre. 

The bench declared that the consent awards entered into by the petitioners with the State were vitiated by coercion, and held that the actions of the government were violative of Article 14 and 300-A. Further, the bench directed the State to pay costs to the tune of `2,000 to each petitioner. Aggrieved with the orders, the Telangana government had filed the present appeals. While dealing with the appeals by State government, a Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari, stayed the impugned judgment until the subsequent hearing of the case.

SC directs State AG not to seek any adjournment
Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for TS govt, contended that the HC had passed the order without fully hearing the arguments. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the State Advocate General did not argue the case in spite of the opportunities given by the HC. After hearing both the sides, the SC bench decided to remand the matter to the State HC for fresh adjudication and directed the AG not to seek any adjournment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana HC Ananthagiri Sagar oustees case
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp