Hindus did not cause Bhainsa riots: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday visited Adilabad district prison and interacted with those who were in remand for their alleged involvement in the Bhainsa clashes. Without naming any particular community, he said “they” are the ones who caused riots and burnt down houses, but cases were filed against Hindus.

At the prison, Sanjay Kumar enquired about the condition of the 25 Hindu Vahini leaders and activists, who were lodged there.Speaking to the media, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the police had arrested an activist as young as 18 years, and had subjected him to third degree torture. He said the BJP would file cases on five IPS officers, including the CI and SI, and demanded a judicial inquiry on them. “They are the ones who cause riots, they are the ones who burn down houses, but the government and the police file cases against Hindus,” he said. Referring to the alleged rape of a minor in the district, he said no action had been taken against the culprit.