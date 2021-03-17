STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll: Six aspiring for TRS ticket

KCR may consider the name of Bhagath, son of late Nomula Narasimhaiah  

Published: 17th March 2021 07:45 AM

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around six candidates are in the race for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) ticket for the forthcoming bypoll to Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment. The party leadership, however, is yet to take a decision on its candidate. 

According to sources, TRS chief and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao may consider Nomula Bhagath, the son of deceased MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah, whose death necessitated the byelection. Names of two other candidates, Guravaiah Yadav and K Anjaiah Yadav, are also doing the rounds for the TRS ticket. Three more candidates from the Reddy clan — MLC Tera Chinnapa Reddy, MC Kotireddy and Ranjith Reddy — are also in consideration for the ticket. 

Chinnapa Reddy had unsuccessfully contested against veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy in 2009. Kotireddy had reportedly developed differences with Nomula and if he does not get the TRS’ ticket, it remains to be seen if he would support Congress. It is also to be seen if the TRS will field a BC or a Reddy candidate against Jana Reddy. Apart from the TRS, the Congress and BJP too are trying to poach second-rung leaders from other parties.

BJP’s candidate likely to be from BC community
Hyderabad: The BJP is yet to decided its candidates for the bypolls, but it seems it will field one from the Backward Class (BC) as the constituency has a large chunk of Yadavas. Also, two Yadav leaders — Gundeboina Rammurthy Yadav and Nomula Narsimhaiah — had defeated veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy in the 1994 general elections and 2018 Assembly elections, respectively. Recently, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay took stock of the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency. The party is considering Kadari Anjaiah Yadav and others for the ticket.

