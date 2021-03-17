STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netizens vent ire at Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind over turmeric board denial

However, Arvind, via a tweet, claimed that the turmeric farmers had benefited from the spices board and mentioned other steps taken by the Centre for farmers.

Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind Kumar (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Central government’s announcement that the turmeric board would not be set up in Telangana, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind was taken to task on social media.

TRS leader Krishank Manne tweeted: “No Turmeric Board - BJP. NO ITIR Project - BJP. No Rail Coach Factory - BJP. No Medical College - BJP (sic). No National Status for Irrigation Project - BJP. No Vote to BJP Round” (sic). A large number of netizens and TRS activists alleged that Arvind had failed to fulfil his assurance to bring a turmeric board to Nizamabad. Alleging that the BJP MP hoodwinked the people, the netizens tweeted against him with the “cheater Arvind” hashtag. The netizens, as well as several farmers in Nizamabad, asked Arvind to support the farmers’ agitation for a turmeric board by resigning as an MP. 

However, Arvind, via a tweet, claimed that the turmeric farmers had benefited from the spices board and mentioned other steps taken by the Centre for farmers. He called Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy, who raised the question on the turmeric board in RS, a slave of Chief Minister KCR. Arvind tweeted: “Surprised to see Mr. Suresh Reddy, Rajyasabha MP(TRS)still alive politically! For his unawareness on current affairs & amnesia on his previous party, Congress’s disasters in establishing Spice Board,a small video to enlighten him! (sic).”

