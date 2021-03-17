Peddapalli murders: Mention of seventh accused sends jitters among others

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the government made a mention of a seventh accused in its report submitted to the High Court in the case relating to the murder of the lawyer couple G Vaman Rao and Nagamani, those who had been summoned for questioning are wondering if any of them would figure in the case.

Furthermore, it is learned that slain lawyer’s father Gattu Kishan Rao, in his statement, given under Section 164 of the CrPC in the presence of a magistrate, had named four persons including ruling party leaders. On the other hand, based on Bittu Srinu’s call data, four TRS second-rung leaders have been questioned.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, district Congress spokesperson Inumula Satish, who was allotted gunmen for security after the murders, asked the police to lodge a suo moto case against former MLA and ZP chairperson Putta Madhukar aka Putta Madhu for indirectly threatening him.