Revanth Reddy, Kishan Reddy exchange words on sedition law in Parliament

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad MPs A Revanth Reddy and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy exchanged words over sedition cases in the Parliament on Tuesday. Lamenting the State and Central governments for booking sedition cases under Section 124A of the IPC if anyone asks questions or criticises them, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy posed a question to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to provide details of the number of such cases registered across the country during the last ten years, including in the current year, State/UT-wise and year-wise.

Revanth Reddy also asked for the number of cases filed against activists, farmers, and journalists from 2019 to January 26, 2021. “If a youth leader is booked for sedition and the cases would be dragged for 4-5 years, they will not get a job, passport or visa. Activists like Disha Ravi are charged, but they are not able to prove anything in the court of law,” Revanth said. Replying to Revanth’s query, Kishan Reddy said that no such cases as specified by Revanth had been booked.