By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Wednesday claimed that the BJP has been asking him to contest in the Nagarjunasagar byelection. He said that if he contests there, Congress contestant K Jana Reddy would stand in third place.

Rajagopal Reddy said, “Some of my friends in the party have contacted me, though I haven’t made any decision on it yet.” The Congress is yet to initiate any disciplinary action against Reddy despite his pro-BJP statements.