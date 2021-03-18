STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Inflammatory content on twin murders will attract action: Ramagundam police commissioner

Mentioning that the murder of the lawyer couple was unfortunate, the CP stated that Vaman Rao never sought police security.

Published: 18th March 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: While the investigation into the gruesome murder of High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani is progressing at a brisk pace, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana has warned the netizens of stringent action if they post any content, which is inflammatory in nature, with regard to the said incident, on their social media accounts.

He also mentioned that the sleuths won’t spare such persons who attempt to disrupt the peaceful environment in Peddapalli. The CP made these statements in a note released to the media here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the CP released the note after taking cognisance that Kamanpur Market Committee chairperson Pudari Satyanarayana Goud, Congress leader and Kisan Cell Coordinator Shashibhushan Katche and district Congress spokesperson Inumula Satish, along with their followers, have indulged in a war of words on social media for quite some time now. Their posts, wherein the politicos blame the other person belonging to their rival outfit of having a hand in the gory crime, had been creating tension in the local political circles. Recently, the CP had invited Satyanarayana and Katche to the Manthani police station and held talks with them. After noticing that the situation was going out of control, Satyanarayana warned the politicos of opening rowdy sheets against them if they did not mend their ways.

In a bid to avoid further clashes among the activists of the two parties, the CP has told both Satyanarayana and Katche to appear before the Manthani police as and when they have been told to.Mentioning that the murder of the lawyer couple was unfortunate, the CP stated that Vaman Rao never sought police security.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana PV Nagamani Gattu Vaman Rao Telangana lawyer death
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp