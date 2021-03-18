Inflammatory content on twin murders will attract action: Ramagundam police commissioner

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: While the investigation into the gruesome murder of High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani is progressing at a brisk pace, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana has warned the netizens of stringent action if they post any content, which is inflammatory in nature, with regard to the said incident, on their social media accounts.

He also mentioned that the sleuths won’t spare such persons who attempt to disrupt the peaceful environment in Peddapalli. The CP made these statements in a note released to the media here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the CP released the note after taking cognisance that Kamanpur Market Committee chairperson Pudari Satyanarayana Goud, Congress leader and Kisan Cell Coordinator Shashibhushan Katche and district Congress spokesperson Inumula Satish, along with their followers, have indulged in a war of words on social media for quite some time now. Their posts, wherein the politicos blame the other person belonging to their rival outfit of having a hand in the gory crime, had been creating tension in the local political circles. Recently, the CP had invited Satyanarayana and Katche to the Manthani police station and held talks with them. After noticing that the situation was going out of control, Satyanarayana warned the politicos of opening rowdy sheets against them if they did not mend their ways.

In a bid to avoid further clashes among the activists of the two parties, the CP has told both Satyanarayana and Katche to appear before the Manthani police as and when they have been told to.Mentioning that the murder of the lawyer couple was unfortunate, the CP stated that Vaman Rao never sought police security.