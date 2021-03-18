STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar MP Bandi’s allegations against cops are baseless: IPS Officers' Association

Published: 18th March 2021 08:44 AM

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is making baseless allegations against police officers in general and IPS officers in particular, the Telangana IPS Officers’ Association condemned the Parliamentarian’s statements against cops.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) and IPS Officers’ Association secretary Anjani Kumar said in circumstances wherein communal harmony is disturbed, officials will have to act swiftly and take control of the situation.

Otherwise, it can snowball into a major problem, he pointed out.

When a similar situation prevailed in Bhainsa, the police officers took all necessary steps, within the ambit of law to restore peace, he said.

Meanwhile, a group of SWAEROES activists obstructed Sanjay Kumar’s convoy while the latter was travelling to Huzurnagar, on Wednesday. However, the local police swung into action immediately and dispersed them. 

Speaking in Huzurnagar later, Sanjay Kumar exuded confidence that the party would bag the Nagarjunasagar seat. He met BJP leaders who were released from jail in the Gurrambode thanda land issue case. The leaders, including party district president Bobba Bhagya Reddy, were jailed for almost 37 days.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP Telangana Anjani Kumar
