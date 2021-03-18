Telangana Finance Minister presents ambitious Rs 2.3 lakh crore budget, generous to farm sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pinning high hopes on the future for better revenues, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday presented an ambitious Rs 2,30,825 crore budget in the Assembly for 2021-22 with a fiscal deficit of Rs 45,509 crore. The revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 1,69,383 crore and the capital expenditure Rs 29,046 crore.

The Finance Minister, as expected, was generous to the agriculture sector by allocating Rs 25,000 crore to agriculture and allied sectors which includes Rs 14,800 crore for Rythu Bandhu, Rs 5,225 crore for agriculture loan waiver, Rs 1,730 crore for animal husbandry and Rs 1,500 crore for mechanisation of agriculture. He also provided Rs 16,931 crore for the irrigation sector to help farmers.

This apart, the Finance Minister's speech reflected the state government's other priority sector - the welfare of the subjects - which included an allocation of Rs 11,728 crore for Asara pensions, Rs 2,750 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak, Rs.11,000 crore for double bedroom houses. Another department which has been given priority was Panchayat Raj and Rural Development which got an allocation of Rs 29,271 crore.

Harish Rao said it was heartening to note that Telangana was continuing its journey on the road to progress despite several difficulties. Quoting poet Dasarathi, the Finance Minister said that the outcome of any effort depends on the goal one sets for himself and Telangana's goal is to ensure the welfare of all the sections which leads to ushering in 'Bangaru Telangana'.

Another interesting aspect of the budget was that the Finance Minister made an allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for providing interest-free loans to Women Self Help Groups. These groups are doing a great job and are promoting thrift, he said. The self-help groups which are 4.29 lakh in number have been raising loans and repaying them regularly.