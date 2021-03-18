STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana police send DNA samples to FSL in Bhainsa minor’s assault case

It may be recalled that based on the details given by the minor girl, the police had nabbed the accused minor and later sent him to a juvenile home.

Published: 18th March 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Forensic science

(Image for representation)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A week after a minor girl belonging to one community was sexually assaulted by a teenager of another group in Mirzapur village of Bhainsa mandal, the investigating officers collected scientific evidence such as DNA samples from the survivor and sent the same to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad for proper analysis, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the police will file a chargesheet in the court immediately after receiving the FSL report.

It may be recalled that based on the details given by the minor girl, the police had nabbed the accused minor and later sent him to a juvenile home.Speaking to Express, in-charge Nirmal Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishnu S Warrier said that the investigating officers are leaving no stone unturned to create a watertight chargesheet. 

“Soon after getting the forensic report, we will file the chargesheet in the court, begin the trial and ensure that it gets completed in no time,” he added. Another senior police officer, who wished not to be named, stated that the erstwhile Adilabad district has been witnessing a steep rise in heinous crimes, such as sexual assault and rape, against minors that are committed by youngsters.

Anguished over crime, govt must act tough: Sharmila

Expressing deep distress over the Bhainsa incident where a minor girl was sexually abused, YS Sharmila has demanded that the Telangana government take stringent action against the accused. Sharmila issued a statement saying she was anguished by the incident. 

Meanwhile, student leaders of the All India OBC Students Association from the University of Hyderabad called on Sharmila at her Lotus Pond residence. OBC student leaders Kiran Kumar and Arun Kethan explained the issues being faced by the students. Sharmila promised that she would address their problems “after coming to power”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Bhainsa Telangana sexual assault POCSO cases
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp