Telangana police send DNA samples to FSL in Bhainsa minor’s assault case

ADILABAD: A week after a minor girl belonging to one community was sexually assaulted by a teenager of another group in Mirzapur village of Bhainsa mandal, the investigating officers collected scientific evidence such as DNA samples from the survivor and sent the same to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad for proper analysis, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the police will file a chargesheet in the court immediately after receiving the FSL report.

It may be recalled that based on the details given by the minor girl, the police had nabbed the accused minor and later sent him to a juvenile home.Speaking to Express, in-charge Nirmal Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishnu S Warrier said that the investigating officers are leaving no stone unturned to create a watertight chargesheet.

“Soon after getting the forensic report, we will file the chargesheet in the court, begin the trial and ensure that it gets completed in no time,” he added. Another senior police officer, who wished not to be named, stated that the erstwhile Adilabad district has been witnessing a steep rise in heinous crimes, such as sexual assault and rape, against minors that are committed by youngsters.

Anguished over crime, govt must act tough: Sharmila

Expressing deep distress over the Bhainsa incident where a minor girl was sexually abused, YS Sharmila has demanded that the Telangana government take stringent action against the accused. Sharmila issued a statement saying she was anguished by the incident.

Meanwhile, student leaders of the All India OBC Students Association from the University of Hyderabad called on Sharmila at her Lotus Pond residence. OBC student leaders Kiran Kumar and Arun Kethan explained the issues being faced by the students. Sharmila promised that she would address their problems “after coming to power”.