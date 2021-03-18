STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana gets clean chit from NGT on Secretariat issue

The green court had constituted the committee to look into various allegations levelled by Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy regarding the project. 

Published: 18th March 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

The green court had constituted the committee to look into various allegations levelled by Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy regarding the project. 

The green court had constituted the committee to look into various allegations levelled by Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy regarding the project. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government received a clean chit from the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) joint committee on the demolition of the old Secretariat building and the construction of a new one. The green court had constituted the committee to look into various allegations levelled by Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy regarding the project. 

The committee, in its report, said when it visited Hyderabad to inspect the demolition site in September, the demolition and transportation of construction and demolition (C&D) waste to the waste treatment facility had been completed. However, records provided by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department and the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) indicate that sufficient precautions were taken, it said. It also said the Hussainsagar is 80 m from the old Secretariat and there is no chance of the run-off from C&D waste causing pollution in it. 

The joint committee mentioned in its report that 1.14 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of C&D waste was transported from the demolition site to the Hyderabad C&D Waste Private Limited at Jeedimetla where 33,590 MT was already processed (in September). By January 2021, the entire waste would be processed, it said.

In the report, the committee mentioned having a meeting with Revanth Reddy, wherein the MP had claimed that the Hussainsagar is notified under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 and hence its full tank level (FTL) boundary needs to be fixed. He had also said no building/development activity should be allowed inside the FTL of the water body.

The report said according to a clarification obtained by the R&B Department from the Minor Irrigation (Krishna basin) Department of the Telangana government, the Hussainsagar does not classify as a wetland. Also, as per a 2012 rule, the construction of any building is prohibited in 30 m from the FTL of a lake. 

Earlier, as reported by TNIE, the TSPCB, in its report, had also said the Hussainsagar is a man-made waterbody and cannot be classified as a wetland, as per the clarification from the Minor Irrigation Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Telangana Telangana secretariat
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp