Will fight with Centre when State’s interests are at stake, says Telangana CM KCR

Referring to the farm laws brought in by the Centre, Rao said local markets would continue to be in operation in the State to purchase paddy.

Published: 18th March 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:35 AM

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Clearing the air on State’s relations with the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that he would fight with the Centre when the rights and interests of Telangana are threatened and at the same time maintain “constitutional” relations for securing what is due to the State.“I will not fight on each and every issue but would definitely raise voice if our State’s interests are at stake. The ongoing works under the State and Centre have to go on and for this purpose, a government-to-government relationship has to be maintained,” Rao said in his reply to the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the State Assembly.

Stating that he would make a statement on the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report in the Assembly in the next two to three days, he assured the State government employees that they would get a decent pay hike.  However, he refused to oblige to the demand of the Opposition to hand over the murder case of advocate couple -- G Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani, to the CBI. “The High Court is seized of the matter. Our police are efficient. We will not hand over the case to CBI. The TRS leader who was involved in the murder is now in jail. We will not spare anyone in the case,” he assured the House.

Referring to the farm laws brought in by the Centre, Rao said local markets would continue to be in operation in the State to purchase paddy. “We are in touch with the Food Corporation of India, which assured us that they would procure 80 lakh tonnes of paddy from the State. The State government will purchase entire paddy produced in the State by paying minimum support price. The markets will continue. Purchase centres will be opened in select villages, in districts where Covid-19 is on the rise,” he said. 

He also referred to the reports placed by various Union Ministers in the ongoing Parliament session to highlight the progress achieved by Telangana in irrigation, groundwater recharge, improvement in green cover, in capital expenditure and supply of potable water. Rao, however, hastened to add that the concept of KCR Kits was borrowed from “Amma Kits” of Tamil Nadu and Basti Dawakhanas from the Delhi government.  “We will try to learn from others. We will also recognise the development works of the previous Congress governments in the region. But, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has no love towards us,” the CM said taking a potshot at the Congress leader.

No CBI probe into murders
“We will not hand over the case (murder of advocates Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani) to the CBI. Our police are efficient,” said the Chief Minister

