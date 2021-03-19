Aid only for poll-bound civic bodies in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WITH the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) going to polls soon, the State government has announced special assistance to these municipal corporations in the 2021-22 Budget. The government announced assistance of Rs 250 crore to GWMC and Rs 150 crore for KMC. No budget has been allocated to the municipal corporations of Karimnagar, Ramagundem and Nizamabad, while GHMC too got a raw deal in the Budget.