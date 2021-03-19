Aid only for poll-bound civic bodies in Telangana

HYDERABAD: WITH the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) going to polls soon, the State government has announced special assistance to these municipal corporations in the 2021-22 Budget. The government announced assistance of Rs 250 crore to GWMC and Rs 150 crore for KMC. No budget has been allocated to the municipal corporations of Karimnagar, Ramagundem and Nizamabad, while GHMC too got a raw deal in the Budget.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
US Defence Secretary commends India's leadership role in Indo-Pacific region
Pakistan's delegation to visit India next week for talks on water-related issues
India not a dharamshala; info about Rohingya being gathered: Haryana minister Anil Vij
TN polls 2021: Kamal Haasan releases Makkal Needhi Maiam's manifesto, calls it a visionary document
Fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 1,000-mark; 1087 cases and 9 deaths reported in 24 hours
AAP government's doorstep ration delivery scheme hits roadblock as Centre says it's 'not permissible'