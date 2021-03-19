Just big numbers but no substance: BJP on Telangana budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Budget presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Assembly on Thursday as a ‘gorgeous’ statement that lacked real substance, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao blasted the State government for not allocating funds for Osmania and Kakatiya universities.

“In his Budget speech, Minister Harish Rao has read out some big numbers and quoted some popular lines from verses of great poets. He mentioned some really dizzying figures and Budget looks gorgeous in terms of numbers but it lacks substance.”

“In his speech, the Finance Minister quoted Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule on education but allocated zero funds to Osmania University and Kakatiya University,” he added.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh said: “The government promised to provide crores of rupees for Musi rejuvenation but the river continues to remain in the same condition as it has been for years,” he said.