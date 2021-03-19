STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Just big numbers but no substance: BJP on Telangana budget

In his Budget speech, Minister Harish Rao has read out some big numbers and quoted some popular lines from verses of great poets.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Budget presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Assembly on Thursday as a ‘gorgeous’ statement that lacked real substance, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao blasted the State government for not allocating funds for Osmania and Kakatiya universities.

“In his Budget speech, Minister Harish Rao has read out some big numbers and quoted some popular lines from verses of great poets. He mentioned some really dizzying figures and Budget looks gorgeous in terms of numbers but it lacks substance.”

“In his speech, the Finance Minister quoted Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule on education but allocated zero funds to Osmania University and Kakatiya University,” he added.

Goshamahal MLA  T Raja Singh said: “The government promised to provide crores of rupees for Musi rejuvenation but the river continues to remain in the same condition as it has been for years,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana budget Telangana T Harish Rao
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp