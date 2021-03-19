KCR inspects construction of Secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced in his Budget speech that Rs 610 crore was proposed for the construction of the new Secretariat building, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the Secretariat and inspected the ongoing works on Thursday.

Rao said that the new Secretariat should bring in “glory to the country” and have a grand ornamental form. The CM directed that the Secretariat ought to be constructed in a manner that it stands the test of time for decades to come. Rao examined the red sandstone, Beige sandstone, natural beige sandstone and natural Gwalior stone models brought in from Rajasthan. He visited the south-west side by foot and examined the constructions work, quality of the pillars and beams. He made several suggestions to Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Later, the CM held a review at Pragathi Bhavan. “The Telangana state which we have achieved, is making rapid strides in development and welfare activities and has become a role model. Against this backdrop, we have to construct the State Secretariat to reflect our self-respect. The atmosphere in the Secretariat should provide comfort both for employees and visitors. Create wide inner roads, sprawling lawns with flower plants. Construct Dholpur stone-laden fountains like those near Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi,” the Chief Minister said.