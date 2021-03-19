STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 4,000 crore boost for infrastructure of schools, colleges in Telangana budget

The upcoming academic year might witness a turnaround in the quality of infrastructure at many government schools, junior colleges and even universities.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

A municipal worker sanitises a classroom as per COVID-19 norms. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming academic year might witness a turnaround in the quality of infrastructure at many government schools, junior colleges and even universities. The State government has drastically increased the allocation of funds in the 2021-2022 budget for civil works in government schools under the central schemes of Samagra Shiksha and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan.

The total capital outlay for Project Director, Samagra Shiksha increased from Rs 623 core in the current financial year to Rs 1,150 crore for the next one.Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced a new scheme for development of infrastructure in government schools at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore, of which Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for 2021-2022. Same is the case with the Intermediate education. A sum of Rs 4.65 crore had been allocated for construction of additional classrooms and infrastructure in government junior colleges. 

The government has also allocated Rs 45 crore as part of the State’s share to universities and other higher educational institutions under the central scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The State government has been severely criticised for not releasing its share of the RUSA funds, as a result of which Osmania University had not received a single rupee of the Rs 107 crore funds granted to it under the scheme.

The State government allocated Rs 10 crore for ‘construction of toilets for women in all universities.’ This was welcomed by the women faculty of Osmania University and other State universities.Dr B Lavanya, vice president of Osmania University Teachers Association said, “Over a span of six months, we conducted a survey among women faculty in eight campus colleges and four constituent colleges. In the survey, everyone highlighted the poor availability of separate washrooms for women. We submitted a representation to the Finance Minister highlighting the problem. We are glad that the State government agreed to our demands.

