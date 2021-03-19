STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School not cool? Education share in Telangana budget sinks to just 6%

The government, however, has set aside an additional Rs 2,000 crore for the development of school infrastructure in the State. 

Published: 19th March 2021

Last week, a delegation of female faculty from Osmania University submitted a representation to Finance Minister T Harish Rao on the dearth of washrooms for women in universities. The Minister respond

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the projected outlay of nearly Rs 2.27 lakh crore for 2021-22, only Rs 13,572 crore — about 5.97 per cent of the overall budget has been set aside for the education sector.For financial year (FY) 2014-15, the newly formed State had allocated Rs 10,963 crore amounting to 10.89 per cent of the overall budget. Percentage wise, the allocation for education has dropped to nearly half since its formation.

The government, however, has set aside an additional Rs 2,000 crore for the development of school infrastructure in the State. The allocation for the mid-day meal scheme has reduced from Rs 77 crore in FY 2020-21 to Rs 71 crore. The gross budget allocated for school education is Rs 9,844.47 crore this year, a slight increase from Rs 9,113.10 crore in 2020-21. 

Higher edu budget also low

At the time when the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is preparing to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) in higher education, the paltry budget of Rs 1,423.88 crore is low. “To execute all components of the NEP qualitatively, more funding would be needed. The budget share of higher education is gradually decreasing every year,” official sources from TSCHE said.

