STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana budget: Rs 720 crore allocated for temples, welfare of Archakas

According to the Endowment Department officials, over 7,000 temples in the city are going to benefit from this.

Published: 19th March 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Temple in Telangana

Temple in Telangana

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has taken a decision to extend Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to temples located in twin cities from the financial year 2021-22. In addition to this, the government has allocated Rs 720-crore for the temple development, welfare of Archakas and temple staff in the State, which is Rs 220 crore higher than the previous year’s allocation.

According to the Endowment Department officials, over 7,000 temples in the city are going to benefit from this. The Telangana Archaka Samakya has welcomed the decision. They said the initiative would ensure that Archakas do not have to just rely on devotees to perform religious rituals. They urged the government to extend the scheme to all the towns in the State. Under the scheme, a portion would be spent for the requirements to perform puja and the remaining portion is for emoluments of the priests.

Speaking to Express, Gangu Upendra Sharma, working president of Telangana Archaka Samakya, said that the scheme would help develop the temples in and around Hyderabad.As the Yadadri temple is ready to be thrown open to the public, the funds allocated for temple development would be utilised for other temples like the Vemulavada Rajanna temple, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp