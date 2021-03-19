Telangana budget: Rs 720 crore allocated for temples, welfare of Archakas

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has taken a decision to extend Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to temples located in twin cities from the financial year 2021-22. In addition to this, the government has allocated Rs 720-crore for the temple development, welfare of Archakas and temple staff in the State, which is Rs 220 crore higher than the previous year’s allocation.

According to the Endowment Department officials, over 7,000 temples in the city are going to benefit from this. The Telangana Archaka Samakya has welcomed the decision. They said the initiative would ensure that Archakas do not have to just rely on devotees to perform religious rituals. They urged the government to extend the scheme to all the towns in the State. Under the scheme, a portion would be spent for the requirements to perform puja and the remaining portion is for emoluments of the priests.

Speaking to Express, Gangu Upendra Sharma, working president of Telangana Archaka Samakya, said that the scheme would help develop the temples in and around Hyderabad.As the Yadadri temple is ready to be thrown open to the public, the funds allocated for temple development would be utilised for other temples like the Vemulavada Rajanna temple, sources said.